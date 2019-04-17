NLR man arrested on charge of rape

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday on charges of rape after a woman found strange text messages on her juvenile daughter's phone, court documents said.

North Little Rock police officers arrested Deshown A. Engram, 28, on two charges of rape Monday, two weeks after officers responded to Baptist Hospital in regards to a report of rape, an affidavit for Engram's arrest said.

The text messages the woman found on her daughter's phone described a sexual relationship between Engram and the child, court documents said.

Engram was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

