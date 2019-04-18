Former Pulaski Academy standout Luke Jones announces transfer to Arkansas

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones watches during warmups prior to a game against Bossier City (La.) Parkway on Friday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Little Rock. - Photo by Jimmy Jones

Former Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones, who signed with Notre Dame in 2018, has announced his plans to transfer to Arkansas.

Jones, 6-5, 303 pounds, originally committed to Arkansas and former coach Bret Bielema in July of 2017 over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others before flipping to the Fighting Irish in December.

ESPN rated a 3-star prospect and the No.57 offensive tackle in the nation as a senior. He was named the 2017 Willie Roaf Award winner that's presented to the top Arkansas high school offensive lineman.

He redshirted this past season as a freshmen.

Jones, who could play guard or center at Arkansas, is expected to request a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.