Outdoors Calendar

APRIL
20 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Lake. naturalstatekayakanglers.com
20 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Atkins. naturalstatekayakanglers.com
20 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited Youth Clay Shoot Tournament. Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com
20 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Greers Ferry Lake/TBA. sherwoodbassclub.com
27 Arkansas TBF bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle/U.S. 64-Illinois Bayou. Facebook, The TBF of Arkansas
27 Arkansas High School Bassers bass tournament. DeGray Lake/ Spillway. arkansashighschoolbassers.com.
27 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpott. (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpott@gmail.com
28 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Maumelle/Jolly Rogers. (501) 428-9850.
