Arkansas man gets 35 years in murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty to murder Friday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Anferney Amram, 20, was originally charged in Washington County Circuit Court with capital murder and aggravated residential burglary in the shooting of Xavier Williams.

Police found Williams, 24, dead Aug. 17, 2017, in his apartment at Strawberry Meadows Place. He was shot multiple times with a handgun the day before, according to a police report.

Amram told police he shot Williams because he threatened Amram's family. He said he planned to kill Williams a few months earlier and he stole the gun to shoot him, according to a news release.

During a brief hearing, Amram apologized to members of Williams' family who were in the courtroom.

Amram also pleaded guilty to aggravated residential burglary. The two 35-year sentences will run concurrently. Amram was given credit for 608 days jail time served.