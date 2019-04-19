Arkansas woman accused of cutting husband's throat

A Mountain Pine woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly cut her husband's throat with a knife during an argument at their home.

Michelle Dawn Grimmett, 38, was taken into custody near her residence shortly after 5:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree domestic battery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Grimmett remained in custody Thursday on zero bond and was set to appear Friday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Pine Police Department was dispatched to a call about a domestic disturbance on 10th Avenue and were told a woman involved in the incident was in the area of Eighth Avenue requesting LifeNet.

Police located the woman, identified as Grimmett, and she reportedly told them, "I cut the (expletive)! He needs LifeNet," and then handed an officer a box cutter knife that appeared to have blood on it.

Grimmett allegedly admitted she cut her husband and that he was at their residence. It was noted Grimmett had blood on her that she stated was not hers. She was detained and the knife collected as evidence.

Police located the husband, who was washing blood off his hands and legs. Authorities noted a large laceration on the left side of the man's face that stretched to his throat and another laceration on his right arm.

Authorities provided first aid and called LifeNet.

The victim reportedly stated he and his wife had argued and he attempted to keep her calm by "bear hugging her." At some point, Grimmett grabbed a knife and cut him, he said.

The victim was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment and his condition was unknown Thursday.

According to court records, on Jan. 10, 2019, Grimmett had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree battery, also involving her husband, and was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 60 days suspended.