No charges filed against Little Rock officer in man's fatal shooting

In a series of screen shots from a Little Rock police dashboard-camera video of an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 22, officer Charles Starks fires into the car driven by Bradley Blackshire as the car begins moving, then steps into its path and finally sprawls onto the hood as it continues forward. Blackshire was killed in the shooting.

Officer Charles Starks will not face charges in the fatal Feb. 22 shooting of Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement just after 5 p.m. Friday that Starks would not face charges, per a decision by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office.

The statement also said that the internal investigation into Starks' conduct during the shooting has been completed and is under review by the police Chief Keith Humphrey.

Starks confronted 30-year-old Blackshire, who was driving a car that had been reported stolen, near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. Starks, who was grazed by the car as it moved forward, fired his weapon at least 15 times, killing Blackshire. Between bursts of gunfire, Starks also moved in front of the vehicle, which hit him.

Thirteen days later, the Little Rock Police Department released video footage from the incident and turned the investigative file over to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office.

The decision not to press charges comes 55 days after the shooting.

