Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Area in the eighth

BEST BET Mr. Tickle in the second

LONG SHOT Lady Priest in the sixth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 132-444 (29.7 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*confident choice

plenty to like

*things to like educated guess

1 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

**OFFICER SID was one-paced in a useful fifth-place sprint tune-up, and he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. CALL ME DERBY earned the field's fastest Beyer figure when narrowly defeated just two races back, and he is one-half of a solid entry with the top selection. I GOT THE BRAHMS is dropping into state-bred competition following an eighth-place finish against open rivals, and he will appreciate a fast track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Officer Sid Elliott Morse 5-2

1a Call Me Derby Elliott Morse 5-2

10 I Got the Brahms Baze Compton 7-2

4 Hesluck Birzer Roberts 4-1

7 Major Bizkit Court Jackson 6-1

2 Delta Reward Roman Hornsby 6-1

9 Scoot Dude Canchari Martin 12-1

2x Primary Heart Loveberry Hornsby 6-1

6 Moon Dog Spot Lara Cates 10-1

8 D K's Candy Meche Brennan 15-1

5 Quick Sand Red WDe La Cruz Oliver 20-1

3 Blu Blaze Harr Cristel 30-1

2 Purse $24,500, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

****MR. TICKLE has been narrowly defeated in back-to-back races. The Karl Broberg trainee is taking a big drop in class and should rally past this field. HOLIDAY MAN crossed the wire 2 lengths behind the top selection after contesting the pace, and the three-time local winner was claimed by a winning stable. ESPOSITO was forwardly placed in a second-place finish at this claiming price, but will need to improve even more to upend the top two.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Mr. Tickle Cohen Broberg 2-1

1a Holiday Man Vazquez Garcia 3-1

10 Esposito Roman Cruz 5-1

5 Dynabeaver Canchari Martin 10-1

1 Keen Gizmo Vazquez Garcia 3-1

2 Light Bound Bid Eramia Loy 12-1

7 Bold Chrome Lara Matthews 15-1

8 Fried Baloney Hill Zito 8-1

3 Maleficent Queen Morales Jansen 12-1

6 Vacanza Rocco Cox 15-1

4 Sabbatarian Quinonez Haran 20-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

**SUGAR CUBE is taking a drop in class following a fourth-place finish at even-money odds, and the 17-race winner is switching to top rider Ricardo Santana Jr. MY DARLING SOFIA has been a determined winner of consecutive races, and she is good enough to move up and contend. DANCE PROPOSAL is a front-running mare who is taking a significant drop for sharp connections, and she is likely to go favored.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Sugar Cube Santana Barkley 4-1

7 My Darling Sofia Canchari Cox 3-1

5 Dance Proposal Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

1 C J's Flair Cohen Contreras 9-2

2 Serious I Candy Bridgmohan Hall 5-1

4 I'mthebossrightnow Loveberry Chleborad 10-1

6 C C's Baby Girl Meche Fires 12-1

4 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**SPARK JOY raced close to the lead in a third-place return from an extended break, and the beaten even-money favorite figures tough with expected improvement. FRANKI D ORO pressed the pace for 6 furlongs before tiring at 1 mile at Churchill, and she ran well when fresh in 2018. MIA PROMESSA has finished third in consecutive races at this level, and she is a logical contender in a contentious race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Spark Joy Baze Moquett 7-2

1 Franki D Oro Hill Morse 6-1

6 Mia Promessa WDe La Cruz Puhl 9-2

4 Mary Jane's Double Padron-Barcenas Milligan 10-1

3 Imaginary Music Santana Asmussen 5-1

7 Take Charge Erica Vazquez Shorter 8-1

8 Golden Paree Canchari Martin 12-1

10 Come Getcha Some Lara Matthews 15-1

9 Uptempo Morales Martin 20-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, Claiming $10,000

***FULKERSON was beaten only 2 lengths while racing outside in a useful sprint. He is taking a decided drop in class and he has proven route ability. APOLLO'S LEAP is shipping from New Orleans riding a two-race winning streak. He has the top recent Beyer figure and drew a favorable two-turn post. SPIRIT OF CALEDON exits a third-place finish for new and winning trainer Chris Richard, and he also benefits from a positive rider change.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Fulkerson Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

1 Apollos Leap Cohen Broberg 2-1

3 Spirit of Caledon Birzer Richard 6-1

4 One Thirty Nine Santana Ortiz 8-1

9 Starinthemaking Mojica Casse 3-1

5 Justenufftuff Lara Williamson 15-1

6 Mahalo John Thompson Prather 15-1

7 Got Mojo Elliott Morse 15-1

2 Iza Innocent Fletcher Derryberry 15-1

6 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

*LADY PRIEST faded to sixth after pressing an honest pace in her two-turn debut. She is dropping into state-bred competition and may upset. HONDURAS PRIDE was beaten only a neck just two races back, and she is improved as a two-turn runner. OUR LUCK STAR led past every pole but the last one in a competitive third-place finish. The beaten post-time favorite is improving and may make amends.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Lady Priest Rodriguez Deatheridge 12-1

7 Honduras Pride Padron-Barcenas Deatherage 7-2

11 Our Lucky Star Quinonez Von Hemel 3-1

12 Laura N Lukas Cohen Hartman 9-2

10 Cash Me Ousside Elliott Hartman 12-1

1 Banker Nita Wales Stuart 6-1

3 Fianna Hills Baze Moquett 10-1

4 Hamazing Honor Loveberry Hornsby 15-1

8 Robyns Luckylizard Lara Cates 12-1

9 Livertadora Ulloa Bahena 15-1

2 Miss Macanudo Slew Eramia Williams 20-1

5 Angebellanico Fletcher Derryberry 30-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**TOZ SHOWBIZ is an 11-race winner who may be the best finisher in a field certain to put up fast fractions. PAT DADDY has raced close to the pace in consecutive victories, but he picks up 6 pounds and may be vulnerable if too close to the pace. SERENGETI set a rapid pace and kept on running in an impressive conditioned-claiming victory, but he rarely puts big races in succession and will have to deal with Big Guy Ian for the early lead.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Tiz Showbiz Santana Ortiz 4-1

8 Pat Daddy Mojica McKnight 5-2

6 Serengeti WDe La Cruz Martin 3-1

3 Rockport Kat Canchari Chleborad 9-2

7 Big Guy Ian Bridgmohan Loy 6-1

2 Ceeky Baze Van Berg 10-1

4 Super Touch Cohen Contreras 15-1

1 Tres Equis Vazquez Shorter 20-1

5 Reckling Hill Milligan 20-1

8 Purse $91,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

****AREA closed out 2018 with a dominating maiden-allowance victory at Churchill, and the Steve Asmussen trainee sports big works leading up to her 4-year-old debut. DEVILITE finished second behind a runaway winner in her first race around two turns. She may have needed the race and drew an advantageous post position. WHOLEHEARTED crossed the wire 1 length behind the second selection, and she did draw an improved post.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Area Santana Asmussen 8-5

2 Devilite Vazquez Asmussen 2-1

1 Wholehearted WDe La Cruz Contreras 6-1

4 Good Creation Eramia Von Hemel 6-1

1a Trueamericanbeauty Lara Contreras 6-1

3 Jo Marie Court Fires 8-1

5 Turkmenistan Bridgmohan Mason 8-1

6 Ettalusive Hill Millgan 15-1

9 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Allowance Optional Claiming

***GET THE GOODIES was pressured through fast fractions before drawing off in a 7-length career debut victory, and the Steve Asmussen trainee should be cruising on a clear lead. WHOA NELLIE won her only start as a juvenile last fall at Churchill, and she appears to be training smartly up to her 3-year-old debut. MGR TREASURE followed an easy debut victory at Houston with a third-place finish at a similar condition March 22 at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Get the Goodies Santana Asmussen 8-5

9 Whoa Nellie Borel Jones 5-2

5 Mgr Treasure Baze Asmussen 5-1

7 Shesomajestic Kennedy Hartman 8-1

4 Peruvian Appeal Vazquez Cox 10-1

3 Unique Factor Corbett Lund 20-1

10 Goodbye Earl Elliott Vance 12-1

6 Beautiful Tale Cohen Stewart 15-1

8 Kiffle WDe La Cruz Cruz 20-1

2 Mucha Mezquina Lara Williamson 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a daily double and using three horses in the first, and putting them with MR. TICKLE in the second may get the day off to a positive start. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and spreading out is highly recommended. The seventh race will produce rapid fractions, which opens the door for an upset. The eighth race is a two-horse race at best, and the ninth is anther coming down to two fillies.

Sports on 04/19/2019