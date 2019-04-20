Rick Lee Oaklawn Park Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Share the Upside in the fifth

BEST BET Tapit Star in the seventh

LONG SHOT River Goddess in the 10th

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 136-453 (30.1 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**LA FEE VERTE is moving up one condition after a determined victory, and she was claimed by sharp connections. She picks up a leading rider. STINA dominated $6,250 claimers in wire-to-wire fashion, and she is a front-running threat if she can hold form for new connections. NORTHERN FERN raced competitively against slightly better two races back, and she is adding blinkers after being overmatched in an allowance race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 La Fee Verte;Cohen;Broberg;2-1

2 Stina;Canchari;Contreras;5-2

3 Northern Fern;Elliott;Morse;5-1

6 Rose to Glory;Santana;Cox;4-1

7 Schuyler Warrior;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1a Brown Eyed Blues;Cohen;Broberg;2-1

4 Cowgirl Callie;Borel;Bahena;10-1

5 Fringe;Lara;Williamson;15-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

***WEAST HILL is a multiple stake-winner at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. He should be the controlling speed. OFFICER GRIGGS had to overcome a troubled start in a third-place finish March 22, and he is back at the same level and should be finishing well. MUNYAK was beaten less than 1 length at a similar class level, and he keeps top rider David Cohen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Weast Hill;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;7-2

12 Officer Griggs;Eramia;Young;12-1

9 Munyak;Cohen;Broberg;6-1

8 Burtnjoe;Canchari;Witt;9-2

6 Mostly Sunny;Borel;Altamirano;6-1

2 Suspect a Storm;Rocco;Martin;15-1

4 Oh So Tall;Bridgmohan;Mason;5-1

7 Detroit Cowboy;Santana;Ortiz;8-1

3 Sandhill Sammy;Garner;French;20-1

10 Shoe Money;Ulloa;Fires;20-1

5 Arch Revenge;Lara;Garcia;20-1

1 Me N Logan Ray;Court;Jackson;20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***CURLINATE was a clear second in an unusually fast maiden-claiming sprint, and he has recorded three subsequent breezes for high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. CHASING HAPPY has earned competitive Beyer figures, and he is a major threat if able to improve for new trainer Karl Broberg. FOXRUN possesses early speed and is dropping to win for leading trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Curlinate;Cohen;Diodoro;9-5

8 Chasing Happy;Eramia;Broberg;6-1

10 Foxrun;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

7 Grandgran;Bridgmohan;Smith;10-1

11 Junior Spradlin;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Proper Cross;Thompson;Jones;5-1

3 Wicked Gem;Riquelme;Gorder;12-1

1 Judy Is Tan;WDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

9 Calculating King;Lara;Petalino;30-1

5 Inked;Vazquez;Villafranco;30-1

2 Sink the Bismarck;Roman;Riecken;30-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**GREELEYS CHARM defeated stronger $10,000 claimers only two races back, and he is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. MATCH PLAY is taking a slight drop in class after a third-place finish, and he likely needed the race after a freshening. SUTTON IMPACT is an exceptionally quick gelding who has won three of his four races at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Greeleys Charm;Eramia;Broberg;5-1

8 Match Play;Borel;Broberg;3-1

5 Sutton Impact;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

9 One Son of a Chief;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

7 Major Munnings;Vazquez;Villafranco;9-2

1 Plumbago;Lara;Garcia;10-1

6 Cash for the Soul;Loveberry;Johnson;12-1

3 Minefield;Canchari;Morse;15-1

2 After Hours;Elliott;Compton;15-1

10 Anteros;Roman;Dobric;20-1

5 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****SHARE THE UPSIDE was dominant in a pair of allowance victories before finishing a close second in the Hot Springs. He is back in an allowance race and figures to be a wire-to-wire winner. GORDY FLORIDA was beaten less than 1 length in the King Cotton, and he ran into a very talented sprinter when third behind Mitole in his most recent race. WILBO finished second in the 2018 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap, and he appears to be rounding into top form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Share the Upside;Santana;Asmussen;4-5

3 Gordy Florida;Birzer;Smith;4-1

5 Wilbo;Elliott;Hartman;9-2

7 Midwest Justice;Hill;Ortiz;6-1

1 D' Rapper;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

4 One Fine Dream;Bridgmohan;Von Hemel;20-1

2 Comic Bird;Roman;Dobric;30-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $6,250

**C DUB set an honest pace and maintained a safe lead to the wire in a sharp maiden victory. He appears improved for new connections, who have him spotted to repeat. PAXOS easily defeated the top selection two races back, and he is dangerous if able to get to an early lead. SPOTITUDE has been overmatched in recent allowance races, but he fits well in this conditioned-claimer. The pace figures fast enough to compliment his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 C Dub;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

8 Paxos;Lara;McKnight;6-1

3 Spotitude;Bridgmohan;Mason;4-1

4 Rapid Assent;Rocco;Holthus;10-1

5 Bar Stool Budget;Elliott;Hartman;5-1

11 Collection;Canchari;Morse;12-1

7 Fault Line;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

12 Trask;Eramia;Morse;15-1

10 Neapolitan;Thompson;Prather;15-1

9 Trenton Bridge;Birzer;Van Berg;15-1

1 Samurai Mike;Shepherd;Litfin;20-1

6 Corbin;Meche;Shorter;20-1

7 The Rainbow. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

****TAPIT STAR followed a convincing sprint victory with a tough-luck defeat in a useful front-running route race. The improving colt seems to hold a talent advantage. RUSTY CAGE is an exceptionally quick sprinter who did finish in front of the top selection in his career debut. He is a front-running danger if he can keep the pace reasonable. YOUNG BULL added blinkers in his last race and responded with an improved second-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Tapit Star;WDe La Cruz;McBride;8-5

3 Rusty Cage;Loveberry;Witt;3-1

1 Young Bull;Canchari;Witt;9-2

6 Destinedtobeastar;Santana;Dixon;4-1

2 No Debate;Morales;Gonzalez;5-1

5 Private Lake;Birzer;Martin;20-1

4 Ikon Who;Thompson;Dixon;30-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**MAJESTIC JAZZ contested a fast pace before tiring late in an encouraging career debut. Subsequent works are sharp and improvement is expected. TUT'S REVENGE has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he was scratched Thursday in favor of this spot. FIRECROW also showed good early speed in a fourth-place debut, and he drew an inside post and may lead a long way.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Majestic Jazz;Loveberry;Robertson;6-1

7 Tut's Revenge;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;3-1

2 Firecrow;Vazquez;Moquett;7-2

8 Josie Boy;Cohen;Robertson;8-1

4 On d'Oro;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

1 Linemaker;Elliott;Hartman;6-1

6 Surooj;Lara;Peitz;5-1

3 Majestic Day;Bridgmohan;Mason;20-1

9 The Rainbow Miss. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

****BYE BYE J easily defeated state-bred allowance rivals March 14. The graded stake-placed filly seems to have too much class and speed for this field. ANOTHER ROCKET lost a late lead when beaten a neck in an allowance tune-up, and she is lightly raced and improving. TIGER BAIT is unbeaten in two local races, but she picks up 10 pounds and faces much tougher.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Bye Bye J;Santana;Moquett;2-1

2 Another Rocket;Court;Asmussen;5-1

1 Tiger Bait;Lara;Broberg;6-1

4 Oochie;Eramia;Robideaux;8-1

3 Matapan;Cohen;Faucheux;12-1

7 All About Clara;Thompson;Dixon;20-1

5 Laneys Love;Vazquez;Dixon;30-1

6 Bendi Blu;WDe La Cruz;McBride;30-1

10 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

**RIVER GODDESS has worked fast and often up to her 4-year-old debut, and she is a half-sister to 2016 Rainbow Miss winner Seeking Angels. WILD DEZ finished a close second while 6 lengths clear of third in a vastly improved effort, and he is the one to beat. RUN BALLERINA was a fast-closing second in her career debut, and the experience and added ground work in her favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 River Goddess;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

10 Wild Dez;Canchari;Martin;2-1

1 Run Ballerina;Morales;Gorder;10-1

5 Flora Grove;Loveberry;Witt;3-1

3 All the Things;Cohen;Hartman;6-1

8 Wish for Candy;Birzer;Roberts;10-1

11 Daddy's Angel;Court;Prather;8-1

7 Rocket First;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

6 Suspicious Lady;Roman;Dobric;20-1

4 Stormin's Shoes;Rodriguez;Hornsby;30-1

2 Nanabanana;Fletcher;Derryberry;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The fifth race may start a cold double teaming up Share the Upside with C Dub in the sixth. The seventh race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and Rusty Cage and Tapit Star should cover the race. The eighth has an upsetter in Majestic Jazz and a deserved favorite in Tut's Revenge. The ninth race has a logical single in Bye Bye J, and the 10th race has upset possibilities.

Sports on 04/20/2019