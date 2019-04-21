Razorbacks fail to finish sweep of Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 9 LSU avoided a series sweep with a 3-1 victory Saturday against the University of Arkansas at Bogle Park.

After collecting three hits and allowing a season-high 11 runs in Friday's 11-1 loss, the Tigers fired on all cylinders Saturday with 13 hits to end No. 19 Arkansas' eight-game winning streak.

LSU Coach Beth Torina said her team was determined to salvage one victory.

"I think our team is not going to get swept," Torina said. "I think it was more about guts than anything else that we did."

LSU scored all three of its runs in the third inning, but the Tigers had chances earlier. Arkansas sophomore pitcher Mary Haff (16-10) found herself in serious trouble in the first inning, loading the bases with one out before escaping with back-to-back strikeouts.

Haff was not so fortunate in the third as LSU first baseman Amanda Doyle connected on a three-run home run to give the Tigers (37-11, 14-7 SEC) the momentum.

Junior Aliyah Andrews and senior Shemiah Sanchez each had three of LSU's 13 hits. Doyle added two singles to her three-run home run.

Sophomore pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (10-5) no-hit Arkansas into the sixth inning before pinch-hitter Linnie Malkin's single. She struck out five in her complete-game victory.

The Razorbacks (34-15, 8-10) scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Danielle Gibson that scored junior Keely Edwards.

"We played a really good Arkansas team with a really solid pitching staff," Torina said. "Autumn Storms is really talented, and Haff complements her perfectly. They swung the bats really well and capitalized on our mistakes and really made us pay for everything we did."

LSU AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Andrews, cf 5 0 3 0 McEwen, lf 3 0 1 0

ASanchez, 3b 4 0 1 0 Gibson, dp 2 0 0 1

Sunseri, p 4 0 1 0 Diaz, 1b 1 0 0 0

Hshmndzd, pr 0 1 0 0 Jackson, pr 0 0 0 0

SSanchez, 2b 3 1 3 0 Warrick, rf 3 0 0 0

Thornhill, lf 3 0 0 0 Green, c 2 0 0 0

Doyle, 1b 4 1 3 3 Parr, cf 3 0 0 0

Thymes, pr 0 0 0 0 Bugarin, 2b 2 0 0 0

Schlttmn, dp 4 0 0 0 Duncan, 3b 2 0 0 0

Serrett, ss 4 0 1 0 Malkin, ph 1 0 1 0

Antoine, rf 2 0 0 0 Edwards, ss 1 1 0 0

Clark, ph 1 0 1 0 Manzo, ph 1 0 0 0

Cummins, c 0 0 0 0

TOTALS 34 3 13 3 totals 21 1 2 1

LSU 003 000 0 -- 3 13 0

Arkansas 000 001 0 -- 1 2 1

E -- Duncan. LOB -- LSU 14, Arkansas 4. SAC -- Thornhill. SF -- Gibson. CS -- Parr.

LsU IP H R ER BB SO

Sunseri W, 10-5 7 2 1 1 4 5

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Haff L, 16-10 3 6 3 3 2 4

Storms 4 7 0 0 1 5

WP -- Sunseri 2. Umpires -- Home: Kearney; First: Thomas; Third: Douglass. Time -- 2:17. Attendance -- 2,302.

SEC standings

CONF. ALL

Alabama 14-4 45-4

LSU 14-7 37-11

Tennessee 11-6 34-9

Mississippi 11-6 33-12

Auburn 9-6 34-10

Missouri 10-8 27-18

Florida 9-9 37-12

Kentucky 9-9 26-18

Arkansas 8-10 34-15

South Carolina 7-10 34-12

Georgia 6-11 32-15

Mississippi State 4-14 27-19

Texas A&M 3-15 25-21

SATURDAY'S GAMES

LSU 3, Arkansas 1

South Carolina 6-9, UNC Greensboro 3-4

Georgia 6-6, Tennessee 2-7

Missouri 4, Texas A&M 0

Mississippi 3, Mississippi State 1

Alabama 3, Florida 0

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Tennessee at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky (DH), 3 p.m.

Sports on 04/21/2019