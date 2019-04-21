Sections
Teenager hospitalized after fall from Newton County bluff

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 7:07 p.m. 0comments

A 15-year-old boy from Texas was hospitalized on Saturday after he fell from a waterfall in Newton County, authorities said.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said the teenager fell approximately 15 feet from a bluff at Mule Tail Falls, a popular waterfall located along the the bluff line to Hawskbill Crag. The boy severely injured his legs and injured his face.

Wheeler said approximately 30 rescue personnel responded to the scene and the teen was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest in Springdale.

