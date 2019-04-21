Two drivers killed in single-vehicle crashes in Arkansas, troopers say

Two drivers were killed on Saturday in separate single-vehicle wrecks in Arkansas, according to police.

Isaac Reed Mendez, 20, was driving west on Johnson County Road 2250 at high speed when his 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser missed a curve and overturned in a ditch shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Mendez, who was from Clarksville, died.

A passenger, 27-year-old Andres Corral, also of Clarksville, was taken to Johnson Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said.

In Newton County, a Missouri man died after his motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail, according to a separate preliminary report.

The crash took place just before 7 p.m., along Arkansas 74 west of Mount Judea. Hill, of Springfield, was driving his 2012 Yamaha XV250 when he veered off the shoulder and crashed into a guardrail, troopers said.

Hill died at the scene, the report states. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

According to authorities, conditions were clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 127 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.