Northwest Arkansas animal shelter temporarily closes after dog tests positive for deadly virus

A public animal shelter in Northwest Arkansas temporarily shuttered Monday after at least two dogs tested positive for Canine Distemper, a potentially fatal viral infection with no known cure.

The city of Springdale said a dog came into the Springdale Animal Shelter last month with the virus and received vaccination after testing positive. Officials noted a second registered case.

Distemper is avoidable through vaccination, but it can spread between animals through close contact. Symptoms include fever, labored breathing, loss of appetite and lethargy.

The city said staff at the shelter “have taken on an aggressive sanitation procedure to make sure the shelter is safe” and were monitoring dogs for possible symptoms as an added precaution.

Canine Distemper has an incubation period of up to five weeks.

The shelter is contacting people who adopted pets who might have been exposed while at the facility.