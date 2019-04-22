Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters, speakers call for action after no charges filed against Little Rock officer in fatal shooting

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 12:30 p.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Protesters called for action Monday morning in the death of Bradley Blackshire, who was shot by a Little Rock Police Department officer in February. - Photo by Stephen Simpson

Protesters and speakers called for action Monday morning at a rally sparked by a Little Rock resident’s death and the decision to not file charges against the officer who shot him.

On Friday, authorities announced that Officer Charles Starks would not face charges in the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Chants of "justice for Bradley," and "no justice, no peace," rang out multiple time on the front steps of the Capitol as Blackshire's family members came together with supporters to demand justice in the wake of Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley’s decision not to charge Starks.

"We got to hold our officials accountable," Rizelle Aaron, uncle of Blackshire, said at the rally. "We don't promote violence or destruction of property, but we demand justice."

On Feb. 22, Little Rock Police Department Officer Charles Starks confronted the 30-year-old Blackshire, who was driving a car that had been reported stolen, near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. Video shows that Blackshire did not comply with the officer's commands and the vehicle rolled forward, grazing the officer's hip.

Starks fired his weapon at least 15 times, killing Blackshire. Between bursts of gunfire, Starks moved in front of the vehicle, which then struck him.

In the weeks since, the Blackshire family, friends and supporters have rallied multiple times to demand first the release of dashboard camera footage of the shooting, then for the prosecution and firing of Starks, for the establishment of a citizen advisory board for the police department and for the purchase of body cameras for all Little Rock police officers.

On Friday, Jegley wrote in a letter to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey that Starks would not face criminal charges.

"I was disappointed," Deanglo Lee, Blackshire's father, said Monday. "We had an idea that it was going to happen. The individuals in charge, Jegley, we already knew. But there will be more peaceful protests and more rallies. We aren't going anywhere."

People holding "#Justice for Bradley" signs or wearing "Black Lives Do Matter" shirts voiced their support on Monday and yelled for justice throughout the protest.

Speakers at the event took time to admonish preachers in the black community for not showing their support and urged them to participate in the future.

"I went to some of these mega churches and called them and the only church to call me back was Second Baptist, Kevin Kelly," Aaron said. "It’s disappointing because the civil rights movement was built in the church. The movement has been watered down. Preachers are afraid of losing money. They are cowards."

Protesters demanded that politicians take action, and speakers talked strategy for future demonstrations.

"If we protest, don't do it in our house," Aaron said. "We are coming to their house. We are going to Starks’ house, Jegley’s house, the Little Rock city directors and Mayor Frank Scott, you are my friend and brother, but we are coming for you too, ‘cause we are not leaving anybody out."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    April 22, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.

    Going to houses to protest?

    Sounds intimidating!

    But, a felon in a stolen car driving around with a loaded hand gun is "intimidating" also.

    All apples from the same tree.
  • DoWhat
    April 22, 2019 at 12:54 p.m.

    Sometimes playing the ghetto lottery pays off and sometimes it doesn't. Looks like this scratch off ticket didn't pay off for them.....all of the videos show the criminal got justice.

  • MBAIV
    April 22, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

    If they want to protest, they should protest the lack of parenting that results in a culture of crime and gangs. They should protest a system that continually allows criminals back on the streets to shoot up neighborhoods and rob and steal.
    .
    I am sorry the family is grieving the death of a family member. I would ask if the family tried to redirect his path of crime? Did they help the police throughout his life of crime or did they hide him or just remain silent? Have they offered an apology to the officer who was injured and the woman placed in danger by his actions. That may sound harsh, but he committed suicide-by-cop while placing others in danger.
  • FireEyes
    April 22, 2019 at 1:38 p.m.

    Their kid was in the wrong and tried to murder a cop by running over him. Pity none of them can be jailed for either not raising the brat right or for encouraging him to do all he could bad against society. Glad I don't live in the Rock. Show up at my door with this crap you get 5 seconds to clear out.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT