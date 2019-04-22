Protesters, speakers call for action after no charges filed against Little Rock officer in fatal shooting

Protesters called for action Monday morning in the death of Bradley Blackshire, who was shot by a Little Rock Police Department officer in February. - Photo by Stephen Simpson

Protesters and speakers called for action Monday morning at a rally sparked by a Little Rock resident’s death and the decision to not file charges against the officer who shot him.

On Friday, authorities announced that Officer Charles Starks would not face charges in the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Chants of "justice for Bradley," and "no justice, no peace," rang out multiple time on the front steps of the Capitol as Blackshire's family members came together with supporters to demand justice in the wake of Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley’s decision not to charge Starks.

"We got to hold our officials accountable," Rizelle Aaron, uncle of Blackshire, said at the rally. "We don't promote violence or destruction of property, but we demand justice."

On Feb. 22, Little Rock Police Department Officer Charles Starks confronted the 30-year-old Blackshire, who was driving a car that had been reported stolen, near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road. Video shows that Blackshire did not comply with the officer's commands and the vehicle rolled forward, grazing the officer's hip.

Starks fired his weapon at least 15 times, killing Blackshire. Between bursts of gunfire, Starks moved in front of the vehicle, which then struck him.

In the weeks since, the Blackshire family, friends and supporters have rallied multiple times to demand first the release of dashboard camera footage of the shooting, then for the prosecution and firing of Starks, for the establishment of a citizen advisory board for the police department and for the purchase of body cameras for all Little Rock police officers.

On Friday, Jegley wrote in a letter to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey that Starks would not face criminal charges.

"I was disappointed," Deanglo Lee, Blackshire's father, said Monday. "We had an idea that it was going to happen. The individuals in charge, Jegley, we already knew. But there will be more peaceful protests and more rallies. We aren't going anywhere."

People holding "#Justice for Bradley" signs or wearing "Black Lives Do Matter" shirts voiced their support on Monday and yelled for justice throughout the protest.

Speakers at the event took time to admonish preachers in the black community for not showing their support and urged them to participate in the future.

"I went to some of these mega churches and called them and the only church to call me back was Second Baptist, Kevin Kelly," Aaron said. "It’s disappointing because the civil rights movement was built in the church. The movement has been watered down. Preachers are afraid of losing money. They are cowards."

Protesters demanded that politicians take action, and speakers talked strategy for future demonstrations.

"If we protest, don't do it in our house," Aaron said. "We are coming to their house. We are going to Starks’ house, Jegley’s house, the Little Rock city directors and Mayor Frank Scott, you are my friend and brother, but we are coming for you too, ‘cause we are not leaving anybody out."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.