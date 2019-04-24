Casino sought by group in Vegas

FILE - A roulette wheel spins at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on August 23. Some Oklahoma casinos have been granted permission to install “ball and dice” games including roulette and craps.

A week away from the opening of the application window for two casino licenses in the state, a Las Vegas company announced Tuesday that it will toss its hat in the ring to compete for a Pope County location.

Warner Gaming, based in Las Vegas, said it is partnering with the Hard Rock brand to propose a fully integrated resort with casino gaming that would include a hotel, a variety of dining options, conference facilities, indoor and outdoor live entertainment venues, and other amenities.

"We aim to deliver to Pope County a facility that will attract visitors throughout the region and beyond," Bill Warner, owner and CEO of Warner Gaming, said in a release. "With its truly global reach, the Hard Rock brand will help us do that."

When questioned, Warner said through email that the company will file its application with the Arkansas Racing Commission without the endorsements from local government officials required by Amendment 100.

"We understand the community leaders have indicated that they won't issue one and [we] respect that, but we want to be considered if there is a fair and open process, now or in the future," Warner said.

Amendment 100, passed overwhelmingly by the state voters in November, allows casino licenses to be awarded to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis as well as one each in Pope and Jefferson counties, which now have no legal gambling operations.

The amendment requires endorsements from local government officials before granting the Pope and Jefferson county licenses. Last month, the Racing Commission approved the regulations that included a rule -- changed after a public outcry from Pope County residents -- to only accept letters of support from current officeholders at the time of the application.

Both the current county judge, Ben Cross, and Russellville Mayor Richard Harris said they will not support a casino unless Pope County residents approve it at the polls.

Messages left for Cross and Harris were not returned as of late Tuesday.

The Racing Commission's rule change invalidated the endorsements from previous Pope County and Russellville officials who, just before leaving office at the end of December, submitted letters of support for a Gulfside Casino Partnership proposal to build a hotel and casino in Russellville.

Gulfside's attorney, Casey Castleberry, said previously that the company will submit its application with the letters of support from previous officials regardless of the rule change.

The official window for applications for the two casino licenses opens May 1 and closes on May 31.

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the Racing Commission, said commissioners will receive the applications for review as they are submitted.

"This will provide each Commissioner adequate time to conduct a thorough review. The rules require each application be accompanied by a letter of support from local leadership," Hardin said in an email. "If this required document is not included, the Commission must determine whether the application is considered incomplete and rejected or reviewed despite the lack of a letter."

The time frame to award the licenses will be determined by the total number of applications received, Hardin added.

"It is possible a license may be awarded as soon as a scheduled June 13 meeting of the Commission," he said in the email.

Quapaw Nation Chairman John Berrey said previously that endorsements have already been given by current Jefferson County and Pine Bluff officials for the proposed Saracen Casino Resort, a $240 million project that would be located near The Pines mall.

Both Oaklawn and Southland on April 1 began offering full-fledged casino gambling, with sports betting expected soon. The tracks must submit plans to the commission before they can accept sports wagers.

"We anticipate the plans will be submitted in May," Hardin said. "Following review and approval by the Commission, the first legal sports wagers in the state may be accepted."

Southland unveiled plans in late January for a $250 million expansion that includes a 20-story hotel, hundreds of new gambling machines and about 60 new live table games, a sports-betting area, a new player lounge and center, and new dining options.

Oaklawn Park announced in November that it would invest more than $100 million to add another 28,000 square feet for gambling, a multipurpose event center, a luxury spa and a 200-room hotel.

The Warner Gaming team opened the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa, after a 2014 competitive application process.

The property features a four-diamond hotel, several restaurants, and an indoor and outdoor concert venue.

Warner said in a release that Arkansas voters decided in November to "keep the jobs and tax revenues associated with casino gaming within the state."

"We are excited for the opportunity to be a part of that," Warner said. "In the coming weeks, we will continue our discussions with Pope County residents so that we can get a feel for what the community would like to see in a project like this. Our past experience has taught us that community input and involvement is critical to our success."

