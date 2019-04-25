Sections
Arkansas sues 3 drug distributors over opioid crisis

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:11 p.m. 3comments

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has sued three drug distributors for their alleged role in the opioid crisis, claiming the companies failed to monitor and report suspicious shipments of opioids into the state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen. The lawsuit claims the companies' conduct has cost consumers and the state millions of dollars in payments for opioid orders that were illegal, misrepresented, unfair or harmful to consumers.

The suit is the second Rutledge, a Republican, has filed against companies over opioid abuse. Last year she sued three opioid manufacturers on behalf of the state.

At least 40 states have sued drug companies over the toll of the opioid crisis.

Comments

  • SWAL
    April 25, 2019 at 1:43 p.m.

    If I wanted to listen to today's headlines I would turn on the radio.

    Did these distributors force anyone to buy or ingest these drugs..?
  • Vickie55
    April 25, 2019 at 2:19 p.m.

    Why are we going after the manufacturers? Drugs are provided by pharmacies with a prescription from a physician. It seems that, unless there is some fraud, it all starts with the doctors
  • TedStryker
    April 25, 2019 at 2:37 p.m.

    Don't the majority of doctors in Arkansas graduate from a medical school in Arkansas? Surely it's not something in their training that causes them to over-prescribe these drugs.

