Bryant hires new chief of police

BRYANT -- A longtime Pulaski County sheriff's office major has been chosen as Bryant's new police chief.

Carl Minden, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who ran unsuccessfully for Pulaski County sheriff last year, was named Tuesday as chief of the roughly 45-man department by Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.

"It's not always who's the most qualified. It's who has the skills that most closely fit the department at this time," Scott said.

Scott selected Minden after a lengthy process that winnowed a field of 20 initial candidates to eight finalists, including J.W. Plouch, who had served as the interim chief.

The position's base pay is $83,000, Human Resources Director Charlotte Rue said in an email.

Minden, 47, said he's interested in intelligence-led policing, which would allow the department to identify hot spots for criminal activity and predict crime trends.

"I believe we have made a great choice for our city today," Scott said.

Minden began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and has been with Pulaski County since 1998, Scott said. He leaves the sheriff's office as a major and commander over administrative services and criminal investigation.

Throughout his career, he also worked in other areas such as patrol, training and special services.

He ran for Pulaski County sheriff in 2018, losing to Eric Higgins by about 2,800 votes out of nearly 29,000 cast.

Scott said Minden has a "strategic style of leadership," which will allow him to monitor the growing city and help build the department.

"Bryant is a growing city and in an area that is in close proximity to larger metropolitan areas, and because of that, we must remain vigilant in keeping our community's safety in a top priority," Scott said of the Saline County city that has just over 20,000 residents.

Minden said it will be important for him to be fiscally responsible with the department's budget, noting that with careful planning the police force can do more with less.

He said he'd like to build the department's leadership and training skills, relying on officers already in the city.

"At this point I'm still learning the department," Minden said.

He said he's trying to move into the position without any preconceived notions and that he sees Bryant as having a competent department.

"This is already a pretty forward department," he said. "This is a not a build-it-from-the-ground-up department."

Of the 20 applicants for chief, three -- including Plouch -- were Bryant police officers.

Minden succeeds Mark Kizer, who was chief from 2010 until Dec. 28. Scott had made his intention to hire a new chief known when he was elected in November.

"This decision was one I knew I would be taking when I took office," Scott said.

Bryant attorney Josh Farmer said he's excited for the shift Minden will make in the department, making it more integrity focused.

"It's a great fresh start for our city," Farmer said.

