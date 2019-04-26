Separate shootings kill 2 men in NLR

A victim in a North Little Rock shooting Wednesday died Thursday, making two shooting-related deaths in one day for the city.

Earnest McCoy, 60, died before noon Thursday, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

A separate North Little Rock shooting Thursday morning resulted in the death of another man. At 11:05 a.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of West 18th Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

He was transported to UAMS Medical Center where he later died.

Cooper said police are not releasing his name while they notify his family. Officers were not releasing any more information Thursday about the shooting.

In the Wednesday night shooting, police found McCoy with a gunshot wound in his head in the 4200 block of Coral Street just after 9 p.m. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died Thursday.

McCoy's roommate, Charles Leavy, 69, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree battery in the shooting, according to a news release. His bond was set at $100,000 during a 9 a.m. appearance in North Little Rock District Court.

Leavy told investigators that he woke up to someone yelling and beating on his bedroom door. He grabbed his gun and fired it, according to an arrest report. Leavy said he then saw McCoy lying on the floor in front of his bedroom door.

Another roommate told police that she heard McCoy knocking on Leavy's door and asking for cigarettes late Wednesday. Then she heard a single gunshot and called 911, the report said.

After McCoy died, officials upgraded the charge against Leavy to second-degree murder, according to a news release. Leavy is to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The two shootings raise North Little Rock's homicides to three for the year. Investigations in both shootings this week are ongoing.

