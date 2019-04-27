TIGERS

Zimmermann on 10-day IL

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Detroit recalled right-hander Zac Reininger from Class AAA Toledo before Friday's series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

Zimmerman left Thursday night's game in Boston before the bottom of the fourth inning with elbow discomfort. The 32-year-old allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks as he lost his fourth consecutive decision, dropping to 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in 6 starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.26 ERA in his last for appearances.

Reininger, 26, has made one appearance with the Tigers this season, getting one out Tuesday in a 4-2 victory at Boston. He was 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA at Toledo in 6 games and 10 innings.

WHITE SOX

Santana out, Banuelos in

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have designated struggling right-hander Ervin Santana for assignment and inserted lefty Manny Bañuelos in his rotation spot.

Santana, a two-time All-Star, was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts after his contract was selected from Class AAA Charlotte on April 9. The White Sox signed him to a minor league deal in February that called for a $4.3 million salary while in the major leagues. A finger injury, followed by surgery, limited Santana to five appearances with Minnesota last season.

"Frankly, we weren't quite getting what we were hoping for out of that spot in terms of consistency and we decided to make a change," General Manager Rick Hahn said Friday. "We didn't feel like it was working out, and we decided to go a different direction in the interest of the long-term."

Santana, 36, is 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA over 15 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City, Atlanta, Minnesota and Chicago. He was an All-Star for Minnesota in 2017, going 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA.

The 28-year-old Bañuelos is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in five appearances and 14 2/3 innings this season. He allowed no runs in four innings in a start at Baltimore on Monday, scattering five hits while striking out four and walking one as Chicago won 12-2.

PHILLIES - ROCKIES

IF Stovall acquired

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies acquired infielder Hunter Stovall from the Colorado Rockies for left-hander James Pazos on Friday.

Pazos was obtained from Seattle in December as part of the trade that sent infielder Jean Segura to Philadelphia. Pazos, 27, was 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in 7 games for Class AAA Lehigh Valley. He is 9-6 with a 3.54 ERA in four seasons with the New York Yankees and Mariners.

A 21st-round pick by Colorado in last year's amateur draft, the 22-year-old Stovall was batting .281 with a .414 on-base percentage in 18 games this season for the Rockies' Class A Asheville farm team.

BRAVES

Cox hospitalized

ATLANTA -- Hall of Fame Manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized after a stroke this month.

People familiar with the situation said the former Atlanta Braves skipper has resumed walking and has regained feeling in his right side since he fell ill on April 3. But the people said Cox, 77, has yet to regain speech. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because neither Cox nor the Braves have publicly disclosed details of his condition.

Current Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he plans to visit Cox on Sunday and that "he's working hard on his rehab."

Cox, who ranks fourth with 2,504 victories in 29 years as a manager, led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005.

"He's a fighter, and it's going to take a while," said Snitker, a former coach on Cox's staff.

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, a Braves broadcaster, said it's not the same around the ballpark without Cox visiting the clubhouse on game days. Glavine played under Cox for much of his career.

"For a guy that's as feisty and fiery and as tough as he is, you hate to see him go through something like this," Glavine said. "But at the same time, those are the qualities that are probably going to pull him out of it and get him back to normal."

