Pet of the Week

Ruby is such a sweet, laid-back pup. She was born on Jan. 27 to a sweet mother that had been dumped and left to fend for herself. Ruby loves kids, gets along well with other dogs and would be fine with cats. She will be a great family dog.

Canine Close-Up

Chipper has had a run of bad luck, but he remains as sweet as pie. He was found after he and his "sister" were dumped in a park and, according to the vet, he was born with a defective eye, which he had surgery to remove. Chipper doesn't know he is one-eyed. This handsome black Lab-mix needs someone to love and care for him, something he has never had.

Nilly was found, along with a dog friend, abandoned on the outskirts of town. She sits and shakes on command, so someone worked with her at one time. Nilly is about 1 year old, is house-trained, and loves kids, cats and other dogs. She is a cream color and weighs about 65 pounds.

Lucy is one of eight puppies born on Jan. 27 after their mother was dumped in the country. Her mother is a medium-sized white shepherd mix. Lucy is sweet, loves and gets along great with other dogs and would be fine with cats.

Featured Felines

Zin is a 20-month-old, gray tabby cat with orange patches. She loves to play. Zin is talkative and has soft fur.

Ruby and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 503-0606 and ootwrescue.org/adoption.html.

Metro on 04/28/2019