PREP BASEBALL Tigers strip Wolverines from share of 6A-West lead

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Bentonville's Levi Bennett celebrates scoring in the first inning against Bentonville West Monday April 28, 2019 at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Bentonville. Bentonville won 7-1.

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville High's baseball team can't earn the 6A-West Conference's top seed for the Class 6A state tournament this spring, but the Tigers made sure Bentonville West won't get it, either.

Kayton Coffee had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Bentonville as the Tigers stripped the rival Wolverines from their share of first place in the league standings with a 7-1 victory Monday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Bentonville's win -- its fifth in as many games against West -- allowed Fayetteville, an 8-6 win over Springdale Har-Ber at Arvest Ballpark, to claim sole possession of first place in the 6A-West standings and clinch that top seed. That turn of events, however, was the last of Bentonville coach Todd Abbott's worries.

"In the end, the only thing we need to be concerned about is our team and playing well," Abbott said. "We just played a team that has been playing very well, and we played them very well.

"We put a good game out there. Devin Hearn did a great job on the mound, and we had some timely hits. We played some solid defense, and that's all we need to be focused on right now. I'm proud of what these guys did."

Coffee put Bentonville (15-10, 7-6) ahead for goodwhen his first-inning triplescored Luke Bennett, who drew a leadoff walk. The Tigers extended that to 3-0 in the second when Sam Golden's single and a bunt by Brooks McDowell set up Keegan Allen, whose single drove in a run, then McDowell raced home when West pitcher Maddox Thornton had the ball slip out of his hand when he faked a pickoff throw.

That was all the offense Hearn needed as the right-hander held West (16-10, 9-5) to four hits over six innings and allowed just one unearned run. The Wolverines' only run came in the sixth when Will Jarrett walked and raced all the way home when Joey Aden's single to left field was misplayed.

"We just got beat," West coach Chip Durham said. "They were the best team, and that's about all you can say.

"We walked too many guys, and we made a couple of errors. We didn't get some timely hits and nothing fell our way. You have to tip the hat to them. Hearn pitched a great game, and they swung the bats well. They played defense and outplayed us."

Leadoff hitter Luke Bennett had three hits for the Tigers, who added runs with a sacrifice fly from McDowell, an RBI groundout by Coffee and two bases-loaded walks.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again today at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

West^000^001^0^--^1^4^2

Bentonville^120^112^X^--^7^8^1

Thornton, Bourg (6) and Trammell. Hearn, Allen (7) and Golden. W-Hearn. L-Thorton. Sv-None. HR-None.

Rogers High 7-11, Rogers Heritage 1-2

The Mounties swept a doubleheader from their crosstown rivals and earned a first-round bye and No. 2 seed from the 6A-West Conference.

Marc Sussman pitched a complete game, struck out 10 and hit a solo home run to help the Mounties win the opener.

Heritage took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning, but Rogers' Hayden Seldomridge tied it leading off the second with a solo home run. Sussman's solo home run in the fifth inning pushed the Mounties' lead to 4-1.

Jay Watson had two hits and Seldomridge also drove in two for Rogers. Vance Tobol went 2-for-3 and drove in Heritage's lone run.

Just like in the first game, Heritage took the lead in the nightcap. But the Mounties (16-11, 9-5 6A-West) tied it in the bottom of the third and rolled to the win.

Matthew Watson picked up the win, allowing two runs (unearned) on four hits over six innings. He struck out 11 and walked three and also drove in a run. Jay Watson, McKaden Templeton and Seldromridge had two hits ech. Watson drove in two runs, while Templeton drove in a run and scored twice.

Alex Nowak accounted for two of Heirtage's four hits.

Fayetteville 8, Springdale Har-Ber 6

The Bulldogs used a three-run sixth inning to earn a big win Monday and clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's state tournament.

Fayetteville (17-9, 9-4) will close out the regular season at home today against the Wildcats. Har-Ber (21-7, 7-6) fell into a three-way tie for the No. 4 seed.

Beau Stuckey was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to pace the Fayetteville attack. Sam Turner was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Seth Adams earned the win in relief of starter Ethan Trivitt and Matthew Magre earned the save, pitching 2 innings with five strikeouts, but four walks.

The Bulldogs knocked Har-Ber ace Blake Adams out after just four innings, putting up five earned runs.

Hunter Wood drove in three runs for Har-Ber and Rally Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple.

Van Buren 5, Springdale High 2

Trevor Johnson struck out 12 to lead the Pointers to a home win Monday and ending Springdale's state tournament hopes.

A three-run fourth inning was the difference for Van Buren (18-9, 7-6). Springdale (10-16, 4-9) jumped to a 2-0 lead, but did not touch the plate again.

Dakota Peters was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles for Van Buren, and Seth Humphrey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Austin Gill was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs.

Sports on 04/30/2019