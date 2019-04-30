Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Greenbrier 8-9, Greenwood 7-4

The Panthers swept a doubleheader against the defending state champs, claiming 8-7 and 9-4 wins Monday.

In the opener, Greenbrier grabbed an early lead and held off a furious Greenwood rally. Dalton Linn was 3-for-4 for Greenbrier (19-4) and drove in two runs. Peyton Holt homered and drove in four runs for Greenwood (20-9).

In the nightcap, Andrew Johnson held Greenwood to five hits to earn the win. Linn doubled and drove in three runs for Greenbrier.

Jace Presley had two hits for Greenwood.

PREP SOFTBALL

Rogers 11, Van Buren 1

Courtney Storey had three extra-base hits and drove in six runs to help the Lady Mounties cruise to the six-inning win.

Rogers (13-5) jumped to an 8-0 lead after two innings and put the game away with three in the top of the sixth. Storey went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double, while Journee Zico added three hits and scored three runs.

Madison Heinle picked up the win in the circle, allowing a run on one hit over six innings. She struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. Heinle also added two hits and two RBIs.

Richelle Stacy's lone hit for Van Buren was a solo home run.

Bentonville High 21, Springdale High 0

McKenzie Vaughan threw a no-hitter over five innings, and Bentonville belted six home runs as the Lady Tigers rolled past Springdale and gave coach Kent Early his 350th career coaching win.

The game was originally scheduled for today but moved to Monday because of the storms expected to hit the area.

Morgan Nelson had four hits and four RBIs and finished a triple short of the cycle, and her solo home run and Vaughan's three-run blast in the first inning helped Bentonville (17-6, 11-1) jump out to a 5-0 lead. Cailey Cochran added a solo shot in the third, while Emmy Carter hit two home runs and Emily Perry added another during a 12-run fifth.

Vaughan struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced and never had a ball leave the infield during a 56-pitch performance. Springdale's only baserunner reached on a Bentonville error.

Paris 7, Perryville 3

The Eagles locked down the conference title and No. 1 seed in the 3A-2 Regional Tournament as Sydney Ward and Jadyn Hart combined for 16 strikeouts.

Ward went 4.2 innings and allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts, and Hart went 2.1 innings and struck out six.

The duo also torched Perryville pitching as Ward was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs. Hart was 3-for-4 with a triple and double. Karsyn Tencleve and Lexy Lee also had two hits each for Paris (23-5).

