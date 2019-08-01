'21 Texas 4-star prospect desires return trip to Arkansas

Highly regarded junior running back LJ Johnson Jr. wants to visit Arkansas again after making his first trip to Fayetteville for the Fall Kickoff Cookout last week.

“I had a great time, lots of fun with the coaches and activities. The campus looked great also,” Johnson said.

Johnson, 5-10, 204 pounds, of Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair, received his first offer from the Razorbacks. Alabama, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan and others have followed.

The visit to Arkansas has him wanting to visit again.

“Really makes me want to come back again and learn more about the school," Johnson said.

He rushed 164 times for 1,139 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018 and was named the District 17-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. Johnson recorded 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 34.2-inch vertical, 4.26 pro-agility time and a 36-foot power ball throw at the Houston Opening Regional in March for a rating of 112.11.

ESPN rates Johnson a 4-star recruit, the No. 8 running back and No. 175 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

Johnson said hanging out with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor was the best part of the visit.

“It was great,” Johnson said. “He’s fun to talk with. He showed me everything that was on campus and let me talk to some of the running backs at Arkansas. Really just letting me get a feel of what it was like up there.”