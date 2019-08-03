• Mark Herring, Virginia's attorney general, said he won't challenge a federal appeals court ruling striking down a state law that allows police to arrest people as "habitual drunkards," saying the state "can find better ways" to address alcohol disorders.

• Sonny Herr of Bradys Bend, Pa., who rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten, said the now 5-year-old orange Maine Coon cat was about a year old when it began swimming, and now regularly takes dips in the family pool with Herr's 9-year-old daughter, Taylee.

• Andy Baker and his identical twin brother, Chad, were driving separately and both were pulled over on their way to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, when a state trooper thought the two had identical "SUBJ TO" license plates, but they were sent on their way when the trooper realized that one plate features a zero and the other the letter O.

• Corine Bastide, 45, of Belgium whose car ran off the road and into some woods, survived spending six days trapped in her overturned car without food during one of the country's hottest periods on record.

• Badr Musaed, 39, a butcher shop worker in Bloomfield, Conn., who cut the throat of a runaway calf in a Home Depot parking lot to prevent it from hurting anyone as it tried to escape, was charged with animal cruelty, police said.

• Ira Glover, 50, suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of toilet paper from a market in Trussville, Ala., was arrested after being caught on security video stealing dozens of rolls of tissue from a pallet, police said.

• Scott Wortman, a Columbus, Ohio, school spokesman, called it a "teachable moment" about food allergies after three seventh-graders were punished for smearing bananas on a classroom door, resulting in a teacher with a severe allergy to the fruit being hospitalized.

• Detric McGowan, 46, of South Carolina who was praised on social media for spending $450 to buy Girl Scout cookies so the Scouts selling them could get out of the cold, has pleaded guilty to plotting to kill a prosecutor and witnesses in a federal drug case.

• Tiffany Marie Roberts, 29, of Chattanooga, Tenn., who reportedly used drugs during her pregnancy and was facing murder counts in the deaths of her newborn twins, will not be prosecuted after a medical examiner said the deaths "could not be linked solely with Roberts' alleged drug abuse."

