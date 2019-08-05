Motorist dies after I-30 crash in southwest Arkansas, troopers say

Early Sunday, a Hempstead County driver died after he reportedly rear-ended another car on Interstate 30 and struck a tree, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Roshton Roberts of Fulton was driving east on I-30 near Hope when the front of his vehicle struck the back of a Chevrolet Impala just before 12:50 a.m.

Roberts’ car, a 2009 Lincoln MKZ, ran off the left side of the interstate and hit a tree, troopers said. Roberts was fatally injured in the wreck, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 267 people have died so far on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.