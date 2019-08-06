Concert at Little Rock's Robinson Center to feature Motown greats The Temptations and The Four Tops

Tickets — $47-$102 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a concert by The Temptations and The Four Tops, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The concert is timed to mark the the 60th anniversary of Motown Records and to take advantage of the success of the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Music of The Temptations.

The Temptations started out in Detroit in the early ‘60s; their first hit was the 1964 Smokey Robinson written-and-produced “The Way You Do The Things You Do.” Their hit list includes “My Girl,” “It’s Growing,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep” and “I Wish It Would Rain.”

The Four Tops, members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, started their string of hits in 1964 with the Motown classic “Baby I Need Your Loving” followed by “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “It’s The Same Old Song,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing In the Shadows of Love,” “Bernadette.”

Presenters are Celebrity Attractions and Exceptional Artists. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com for tickets.