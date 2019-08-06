Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer: Arkansas man charged with threatening CNN staff may not be fit for trial

by Bill Bowden | Today at 7:38 p.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption Benjamin Craig Matthews - Photo by Baxter County sheriff's office

The attorney for a Mountain Home man charged with threatening CNN says “there is good cause to believe” his client isn’t fit for trial because of a mental disease or defect, according to documents filed Tuesday in Baxter County Circuit Court.

Benjamin Craig Matthews, 40, made more than 40 threatening calls to CNN headquarters in Atlanta from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He was arrested on Election Day, Nov. 6.

Matthews has been charged with five counts of felony terroristic threatening, four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threatening and nine counts of harassing communications, which is a misdemeanor.

Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said Matthews pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

On Tuesday, Mark Cooper, Matthews’ public defender, filed a notice indicating Matthews will rely on the defense of mental disease or defect. Cooper also filed a petitions for a fitness-to-proceed examination and a criminal-responsibility examination.

In several of the phone calls, Matthews, who is white, reportedly threatened a CNN journalist identified in court documents as DL.

In one call, according to the affidavit, a caller asked the CNN switchboard operator, “Could I be directed to DL’s dead body hanging from a tree?”

Another time, a caller asked if he could be directed to “pipe bombs for DL.” That call was placed one week after Cesar Sayoc was arrested in connection with more than a dozen pipe bombs that were sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. Some of the bombs were addressed to CNN contributors and mailed to CNN offices.

Another call spoke of “bloody pictures of DL cut up in small pieces, like the movie Saw,” according to the affidavit from Sgt. Brad Hurst with the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The calls began shortly after Oct. 29, when CNN host Don Lemon, who is black, said on a live show regarding people heading north from Central America that, “We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban — you know, they had the Muslim ban. There is no white-guy ban. So what do we do about that?”

In a broadcast two nights later, Lemon referred to his previous comment: “I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men. That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming.”

Lemon’s name isn’t mentioned in the court filings.

Matthews’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 6, 2019 at 7:51 p.m.

    Pretty sure Don Lemonhead like the rest of the Demo-KKK-Rat party thought dismembered white male ""satire"" was ""humor"" too.
    You can say the man is not mentally fit, I agree.
    His moment of rage was infinitesimal considering the left thinks mass murder is "courageous", weve seen leftist riots, abuse all but hushed up.
    Andy Ngo
    Charlottsville
    Portland
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 6, 2019 at 7:52 p.m.

    Don Lemonhead also got hit in the head with a rock by a racist Ferguson rioter...
    He still out there like;
    "white people are worse"
    lmao
  • RBear
    August 6, 2019 at 8:56 p.m.

    He sounds like barefoot, based on barefoot's comments.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 6, 2019 at 9:01 p.m.

    yeah well the predominate amount of users know who the real terrorists are.
    😝
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 6, 2019 at 9:02 p.m.

    But just to make sure you arent once again talking out of your AIDS.
    These comments on this thread??
    Sissy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT