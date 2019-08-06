Woman, 46, found dead inside burned Arkansas home

A 46-year-old woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in White County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 103 Ashley Place, according to a news release by the White County sheriff’s office. First responders later discovered the body of Melissa Cosey inside, the release states.

Authorities said Cosey's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of her death. No information on the cause of the fire has been released.

The case remains under investigation.