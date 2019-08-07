Police searching for teen suspect in northeast Arkansas shooting, robbery

Police in northeast Arkansas are searching for a teen accused of shooting a 24-year-old man twice and robbing another person early Wednesday.

Jonesboro officers were dispatched to the robbery and shooting calls, which were made roughly five minutes apart, shortly before 3 a.m., according to a news release by the city’s police department.

A 17-year-old man visited a residence in the 1600 block of French Street to visit his girlfriend and was confronted there by Marquis Jenkins, 24, according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro police spokeswoman. Jenkins asked the teen to leave, and a fight broke out before the teen left on foot, police said.

According to the release, the 17-year-old then asked an acquaintance "to bring a gun" and give him a ride home from the 200 block of Gilbert Street. Once inside the car, the teen grabbed the gun and pointed it at the acquaintance before getting out and returning to French Street, the release states.

The teen, now armed, met Jenkins in the front yard of his girlfriend’s home and shot him in the arm and right hip as the victim ran, authorities said.

Police said Jenkins was being treated in a local hospital Wednesday morning.

No arrests had been made at the time of the release.