Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announces musical lineup

The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announced Thursday that Blind Melon and Morris Day and the Time will be the musical headliners for the two-day event.

Blind Melon will perform on Sept. 27 and Morris Day and the Time will take the Ritter Communications Stage on Sept. 28.

Morris Day was born in Minneapolis, went to school with Prince Rogers Nelson and sang in Prince's first band Grand Central. Morris Day and the Time were cast in the movie Purple Rain, which captured the Minneapolis music scene at its peak.

The band’s hits include “Jungle Love,” “The Bird,” “Ice Cream Castles,” “The Oak Tree,” “Color of Success” and “Fishnet.” Skinny Powers will be the opening act.

Blind Melon is best known for their hit song “No Rain.” The Dirty Streets will be the opening act.

The festival also hosts the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship.