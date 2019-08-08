Fiery death of trucker among 3 traffic fatalities

A 56-year-old man died in Mississippi County early Wednesday when his tractor-trailer struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Carroll Finley of Lamar was driving on Arkansas 18 west of Arkansas 181 when the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., the report said.

Troopers said Finley was killed in the accident. Crews worked for more than five hours to clear the scene, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash happened, the report states.

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday at 7:55 p.m. when he ran off Rogers Road in Romance and hit a tree, a state police report said.

Joe Bailey of Beebe, was traveling north on Rogers Road when his 2011 Yamaha ran off the left side of the road then veered back onto the road before leaving it on the right side and striking a tree, the report said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night on U.S. 70 in Hot Springs, a state police report said.

Ernesto Sarmiento, 35, of Little Rock was picking up items on the highway about 6:40 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Toyota Camry, the report said.

