Waldo man held in slaying probe

Authorities arrested a man early Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in southwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Mario Easter, 39, of Waldo was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Boundary and West Monroe streets in Magnolia, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office.

Easter is accused in the slaying of Stanley Levon Milner, also of Waldo, the release said. Waldo police were notified of a body lying in the road in the 700 block of North Locust Street shortly before noon Tuesday.

Easter was taken to the Columbia County jail on charges of capital murder and possession of firearm by a certain person. He was to have his first appearance Wednesday morning.

Metro on 08/08/2019