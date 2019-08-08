VIDEO: Arkansas woman hospitalized after man took car, dragged her

Police said a man took a woman's car at a Jacksonville car wash, dragging her alongside the vehicle for several feet.

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she was dragged several feet by a suspect who took her vehicle, a Jacksonville Police Department report said.

Officers said they were dispatched to the Mr. Bubbles Car Wash on 1st Street in reference to an aggravated robbery of a vehicle. The victim told police she was washing her vehicle at the car wash when an unknown man hopped behind the wheel. She said she attempted to stop the man by grabbing the driver’s side door, but the suspect started driving away.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OobLBVTDhE]

Officers said the suspect dragged the victim until she fell to the ground, which resulted in her right arm being run over and her left leg being pinched by the rear tire. The woman was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock for treatment.

Officers said the suspect was described as a white man in his late 20s to mid 30s wearing a red shirt with number on the back, dark jeans and had short hair. The victim said her vehicle was a dark blue 2014 Nissan Altima.