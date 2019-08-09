Girl sought after escape from Harrisburg lockup

Authorities are searching for a teenager who escaped from a youth lockup in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

Kashundra Davis, 15, walked out of her dorm and away from the Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff chased her, but couldn't catch up, according to an Arkansas Department of Human Services news release.

The center operates under the auspices of the Human Services Department's Division of Youth Services and is managed by for-profit Youth Opportunity Investments, based in Carmel, Ind.

The Harrisburg unit houses low-risk youth and does not have a fence, according to the news release.

Twelve youths have escaped from lockups around the state since Jan. 1, department spokeswoman Amy Webb said Thursday.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue Division of Youth Services jumpsuit. She is just over 5 feet tall and about 110 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Harrisburg Police Department.

The Harrisburg police asked Thursday that anyone with knowledge of Davis' location contact the Poinsett County Dispatch at 870-578-2116.

Police were not available for comment by press time.

