Police: Infant's body temp hits 102 after Little Rock man leaves her in parked car

by Clara Turnage | Today at 8:12 p.m. 0comments
A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after his 5-month-old daughter's internal temperature reached more than 102 degrees after being left in a parked car, an arrest report said.

A passerby in the Goodwill parking lot heard a baby screaming inside a vehicle, the report said. Officers retrieved the baby at approximately 1:50 p.m. and called first responders, who took her to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

After holding the baby in front of a fan for several minutes, medics measured the baby's internal temperature at 102 degrees, the report said. Video surveillance showed the child's father, Mohannad Ali, 41, walking away from the vehicle at 1:15 p.m., meaning the child had been left alone for at least 35 minutes.

Officers arrested Mohannad on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he was no longer listed as an inmate as of Friday evening, according to the report and the jail's roster.

