Channelling Eleanor Oliphant

Today was our book club and it was unanimous that we all loved Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

You will love the characters and it was an easy and pleasant read—just what we needed. Channeling Eleanor, we ate her favorite foods. She was a creature of habit and ate pesto pasta every night of the week, then a Tesco (think Kroger) frozen margarita pizza on Friday night. When she finally started going out, she wasn’t sure what to order so started with Magner Irish Cider

and cheese scones for lunch—every time she went out. We were meeting earlier this month, so I served lunch--we had pesto pasta salad, frozen Kroger tomato and mozzarella with basil pizza, cheese scones and Magner Irish Cider.

I had never made scones before, and I hybridized an American and English recipe,

and they were really good—with clotted cream of course.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the Magner. It had a really pretty color and was light and refreshing. I made homemade pesto from my garden basil and the salad was tasty. We were even pleasantly surprised by the frozen pizzas.

All in all a fun book club talking about a really good book.

I was challenged on Facebook earlier this week to post one of my favorite books a day for 7 days. I was just supposed to post the cover and not say anything, but I cheated a bit and said a few words. First book was A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman, 2 was Educated by Tara Westover, 3 was News of the World by Paulette Jiles, 4 was Glass Houses by Louise Penny, 5 was the Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, 6 (today) is Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine and last (tomorrow) I haven’t yet decided.

What are some of your favorites?