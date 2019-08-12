Sections
Arkansas to host 'Flashing Red, Kids Ahead' school bus safety campaign

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 9:03 p.m. 0comments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key will highlight the “Flashing Red, Kids Ahead” school bus safety campaign at a 10 a.m. event Tuesday in the Arkansas Capitol Rotunda.

The Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation, and Arkansas School Bus Mechanics Association have organized the seventh annual, one-month campaign to alert drivers that it is illegal to pass stopped school buses when buses are flashing their red lights. The lights signal that students are getting on and off the bus.

This past April, Arkansas school bus drivers reported 884 instances of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses in one day.

Approximately 350,000 Arkansas students ride some 6,000 school buses every school day.

