Central Arkansas elementary school principal recovering after shooting, district says

Matthew Mellor, an elementary school principal in the Pulaski County Special School District, was in recovery after surgery Monday morning in a Pine Bluff hospital after he and another person were shot in that city Sunday afternoon.

Mellor is currently principal at Lawson Elementary School in west Pulaski County. He served previously as principal at the district’s Daisy Bates Elementary School.

Pulaski County Special School District leaders were notified of Mellor’s injuries Sunday night.

The district’s communication staff sent an email message to district employees Monday about the situation: “Good morning, Some of you may have heard but I wanted to share this message with all PCSSD staff. Lawson principal, Mr. Matt Mellor was shot yesterday (Sunday) in Pine Bluff. He is out of surgery and is recovering. Our prayers are with Mr. Mellor, his family and our Lawson family.”

Jessica Duff, director of communications for the school district, said Monday that no immediate decision had been made about the appointment of an interim principal in the absence of Mellor. Tuesday is the first day of the 2019-20 school year in the district.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is expected to release a report on the circumstances of the shooting later today.