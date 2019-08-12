Sections
Morning meteorologist at Little Rock station KTHV leaving for position in Texas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:44 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Mariel Ruiz is shown in this photo released by KTHV.

Mariel Ruiz, the morning meteorologist for KTHV in Little Rock, will leave Arkansas next month to take the same position at a station in Austin, Texas, officials announced on Monday.

Ruiz, who has been with KTHV since starting as a weekend meteorologist in June 2016, has been hired at ABC affiliate KVUE. Both stations are owned by TEGNA Inc.

“My husband and I will miss Arkansas, and I know it will always be a part of us,” Ruiz said in a news release.

Ruiz's last day on air in Arkansas will be Sept. 6.

In the statement, KTHV News Director Dave Parker called Ruiz's new job a "good opportunity." No information on her replacement has been announced.

