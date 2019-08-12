Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast Arkansas man pleads guilty to fatally shooting man outside of Walmart

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 6:04 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Gabriel Dartagnan Urrabazo

A Northeast Arkansas man pleaded guilty Monday to holding his ex-wife at gunpoint outside a Walmart and fatally shooting a man who tried to intervene, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced.

Gabriel Urrabazo, 23, of Trumann entered the guilty plea in Poinsett County Circuit Court and Judge Barbara Halsey sentenced him to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder. She also sentenced him to 20 years for the kidnapping of his ex-wife, Faith Morgan. The terms will run concurrently, Ellington said in a news release.

Officials said Urrabazo went to the Trumann Walmart on April 23, 2018, and held his ex-wife at gunpoint. Richard Highfill, 36, who knew Morgan, tried to disarm Urrabazo while police began negotiating with Urrabazo, but was fatally shot.

A standoff would ensue for several minutes before Urrabazo released his ex-wife and surrendered.

“This is the right thing to do,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tom Young said of the plea. “It was better than putting the victim’s family and his pre-teen daughter, who witnessed her father being killed, through the stress of going to trial.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT