Trader Joe's gets city OK for $1M work to renovate space in west Little Rock

Trader Joe’s, the California-based grocery store chain that has built its popularity on store-wide private-label products, has won city approval to retrofit part of a former Toys R Us location in west Little Rock to house its first Arkansas store.

The work, valued at more than $1 million, includes new systems for heating and cooling the store, refrigeration, plumbing and electrical work as well as the installation of grocery-store fixtures, according to the permit, which was approved last week.

The permit application was filed by Jeda Design in July. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based design firm’s clients include Trader Joe’s.

Hank Kelley, chief executive officer, partner, and executive broker of Flake & Kelley, the commercial real estate firm marketing the former Toys R Space at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, said he wasn’t authorized to speak about the prospective tenant.

The firm’s marketing documents lists about half of the available space in the Toys R Us store front as still being available, the balance of the roughly 30,000 square feet reserved for a “national retailer.”

A spokesman for Trader Joe’s didn’t immediately return a phone call for comment.