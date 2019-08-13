Stun gun, other equipment stolen from Arkansas sheriff's office vehicle recovered, authorities say

Authorities in Jefferson County on Tuesday said they have recovered equipment stolen from a sheriff’s office vehicle and have identified a suspect in the theft.
At least three people are suspected of stealing a stun gun, duty belt and two handgun ammunition magazines from a sergeant’s department-issued vehicle, according to a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.
The release doesn’t indicate when the theft happened, and a call and email to an agency spokesman weren’t immediately returned.
Investigators searched a unit at the St. John Apartments on East 26th Avenue in Pine Bluff and found the missing stun gun and two handgun magazines, as well as drug paraphernalia, a credit card, driver’s license and two handguns, the release states.
Authorities said one of the guns was linked to a theft that happened hours after the thieves broke into the sergeant’s vehicle, and the credit card and driver’s license were linked to a separate theft.
The apartment’s registered tenant was detained for questioning but later released pending further investigation.
Authorities said they were looking on Monday morning for one suspect they have identified.
