Highway work to close I-430 ramp in Little Rock, I-40 lane west of North Little Rock

Work on a section of Interstate 430 in Little Rock will require a lane closing beginning tonight.
Crews will narrow the ramp carrying southbound traffic from I-430 to I-30 eastbound starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic barrels and signs will control traffic.
Work on a new I-40 interchange to Maumelle will require a lane closing tonight just west of North Little Rock.
Crews will close the outside eastbound lane from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, to allow concrete barrier walls to be removed and place construction pavement markings, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.
