Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Highway work to close I-430 ramp in Little Rock, I-40 lane west of North Little Rock

by Noel Oman | Today at 5:19 p.m. 0comments

Work on a section of Interstate 430 in Little Rock will require a lane closing beginning tonight.

Crews will narrow the ramp carrying southbound traffic from I-430 to I-30 eastbound starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic barrels and signs will control traffic.

Work on a new I-40 interchange to Maumelle will require a lane closing tonight just west of North Little Rock.

Crews will close the outside eastbound lane from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, to allow concrete barrier walls to be removed and place construction pavement markings, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT