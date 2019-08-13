Highway work to close I-430 ramp in Little Rock, I-40 lane west of North Little Rock

Work on a section of Interstate 430 in Little Rock will require a lane closing beginning tonight.

Crews will narrow the ramp carrying southbound traffic from I-430 to I-30 eastbound starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic barrels and signs will control traffic.

Work on a new I-40 interchange to Maumelle will require a lane closing tonight just west of North Little Rock.

Crews will close the outside eastbound lane from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, to allow concrete barrier walls to be removed and place construction pavement markings, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.