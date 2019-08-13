Sections
Shots fired into northeast Arkansas home, authorities say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:43 a.m. 0comments
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Someone fired multiple shots into a northeast Arkansas residence Monday, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded to the 700 block of N. Airport Road shortly before noon in reference to someone shooting into a residence. A man told police that he and his girlfriend were in their bedroom when he heard a gunshot that made his ears ring. He said the rounds then came through the window near their bed, causing glass to fly throughout the room.

Officers said they found two bullet holes in the screen of the window, but they couldn’t find any shell casings or other evidence at that time. No suspects were listed in the report.

