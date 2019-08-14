Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-bank worker indicted in theft

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:14 a.m. 0comments

A former electronic banking manager at Bank of Little Rock has been indicted by a federal grand jury on an embezzlement charge.

The indictment alleges that John Henry Curry Jr., 41, took more than $80,000 from bank customers' accounts between May 5, 2017, and Oct. 5, 2018. It accuses him of transferring the funds from the customer accounts into his own accounts and accounts of his relatives.

Curry is also facing felony charges of computer fraud and theft of property in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Metro on 08/14/2019

Print Headline: Ex-bank worker indicted in theft

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT