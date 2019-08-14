Ex-bank worker indicted in theft

A former electronic banking manager at Bank of Little Rock has been indicted by a federal grand jury on an embezzlement charge.

The indictment alleges that John Henry Curry Jr., 41, took more than $80,000 from bank customers' accounts between May 5, 2017, and Oct. 5, 2018. It accuses him of transferring the funds from the customer accounts into his own accounts and accounts of his relatives.

Curry is also facing felony charges of computer fraud and theft of property in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

