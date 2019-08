Golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT BMW Championship

SITE Medinah, Ill.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Medinah CC (No. 3) (Par 72, 6,613 yards)

PURSE $9.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.62 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Keegan Bradley

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Czech Masters

SITE Prague, Czech Republic

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Albatross Golf Resort (Par 72, 7,467 yards)

PURSE $1,117,255

WINNER'S SHARE $186,209

DEFENDING CHAMPION Andrea Pavan

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 4 a.m.-6 a.m. and 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Sunday, 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

SITE Columbus, Ohio

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Ohio State University CC (Scarlet Course) (Par 71, 7,444 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Robert Streb

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Nicolas Echavarria

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Dick's Sporting Goods Open

SITE Endicott, N.Y.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE En-Joie GC (Par 72, 6,974 yards)

PURSE $2,050,000

WINNER'S SHARE $307,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bart Bryant

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

