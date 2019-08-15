U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on gun violence in Little Rock

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Public Service Forum in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar gave an address on gun violence in Little Rock this afternoon, saying that rural politicians can win by campaigning on gun control proposals.

The senator mentioned her elections win streak in Minnesota, a state that she said shared a hunting tradition along with Arkansas.

“If you think you can’t be for gun sense legislation and win... I win every place, every time,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar mentioned universal background checks and closing the “boyfriend loophole” — which allows persons convicted of domestic abuse against an unmarried partner to purchase guns — as solutions she supports in Congress.

The senator will address state Democrats this evening at a fundraiser for party in Little Rock.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas will hold its annual Clinton Dinner on Saturday night, with a keynote address given by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is also running for president.