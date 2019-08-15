Sections
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on gun violence in Little Rock

by John Moritz | Today at 2:43 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Public Service Forum in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar gave an address on gun violence in Little Rock this afternoon, saying that rural politicians can win by campaigning on gun control proposals.

The senator mentioned her elections win streak in Minnesota, a state that she said shared a hunting tradition along with Arkansas.

“If you think you can’t be for gun sense legislation and win... I win every place, every time,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar mentioned universal background checks and closing the “boyfriend loophole” — which allows persons convicted of domestic abuse against an unmarried partner to purchase guns — as solutions she supports in Congress.

The senator will address state Democrats this evening at a fundraiser for party in Little Rock.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas will hold its annual Clinton Dinner on Saturday night, with a keynote address given by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is also running for president.

Comments

  • PopMom
    August 15, 2019 at 3:23 p.m.

    She would be a great Democratic nominee who would probably would win the Purple states.
  • mozarky2
    August 15, 2019 at 3:31 p.m.

    Nobody likes a martinet, PM...AND she's not getting the nomination.
    Look:
    Elizabeth Warren’s early investment in Iowa is paying off.

    A new Iowa Starting Line-Change Research poll shows the senator opening up a commanding lead in the Iowa Caucus. Warren was the top pick of 28% of likely Iowa Caucus-goers in the poll, an 11-point lead over the nearest competitor. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both tied for second with 17% each. Pete Buttigieg came in fourth at 13% and Kamala Harris has the backing of 8%.

    Both Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke garnered 3% of caucus-goers’ support, while Steve Bullock, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer got on the board at 2%. Julian Castro, Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang rounded out the field at 1%, while everyone else had less than that.
