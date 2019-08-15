Walmart reports strong second-quarter results

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shoppers walk through the isles at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BENTONVILLE — Walmart is raising its annual outlook after the world's largest retailer reported strong second-quarter results.

Stores opened at least a year rose 2.8%, its 20th consecutive quarter in the positive direction.

U.S. online sales increased 37%, driven by groceries.

Walmart Inc. on Thursday reported quarterly profit of $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Per-share earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $130.38 billion.

Shares of Walmart Inc. are up 5% before the opening bell.