Little Rock man took purse from 102-year-old woman, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he snatched a purse from a 102-year-old woman, Little Rock police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said a 102-year-old woman told them that she was getting into her vehicle in the 9000 block of N. Rodney Parham Road when Darmyrius Rivers, 25, yanked her purse from her, causing minor tears to her right arm. Officers said they gathered witness statements and then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Rivers was driving.

Authorities said Rivers initially gave an incorrect date of birth to officers.

Rivers was charged with robbery, second-degree battery, theft of property and obstructing governmental operations. He was being held Friday morning in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.