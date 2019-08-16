Man shot in the shoulder during central Arkansas altercation, authorities say

The reported shooting occurred in the 900 block of Baron Lane off of Rixey Road, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department spokesman Cody Burk said

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot in the shoulder during a dispute, authorities said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office responded around 10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Baron Lane off of Rixey Road, spokesman Cody Burk said. He said when deputies arrived they found John Wise, 53, suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Wise told deputies a white male and black male kicked open his door and an altercation ensued where he was shot.

“He is in stable condition at this time and is expected to recover,” Burk said. “We don’t have any names for suspects at this time.”