A Missouri man died after his vehicle rear-ended a heavy duty truck Thursday morning, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a RAM 3500 truck being driven by Samuel Kirkland, 23, was traveling on U.S. 62 near Salem in Fulton County when it struck the rear portion of a Mack 700 heavy duty truck.

No one else was injured, the report states.

At least 290 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.